Regina Cassandra: Nawazuddin sir is a natural actor

Regina Cassandra marked her Hindi film debut with ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ opposite Sonam Kapoor, which garnered her accolades from the audiences as well as critics. Since then, the actress has been on a spree of projects, impressing her fans with her various roles and characters. Her portrayal of Mrinalini Sarabhai was widely appreciated. Now, Regina will soon be seen in Section 108, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Regina will be seen essaying the role of an insurance investigating officer. Speaking about her experience, the actress shared, “Our initial shoot covered extensive locations in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon. It was incredibly thrilling for me as it marked my second feature film in Hindi and working with Nawaz sir, an actor I admire, felt like a dream fulfilled. Nawaz sir brought his unique perspective to the project, and I had plenty of insights to contribute as well.”

She went on to say, “I used to engage in discussions with Nawaz sir and our director Rasikh Khan before each scene. That made the process very comfortable. I mentioned that it might take me some time because Hindi is my second language, but he reassured me, saying, ‘It’s okay; for you, it’s Hindi, and for me, it’s just English. We each have our reasons for taking our time.’ He’s a remarkably natural actor, and I love learning from him, consciously and subconsciously picking up on cues.”

Section 108 stars Regina Cassandra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles and will hit the theatres early next year.