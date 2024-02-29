Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reunite for Masti 4

In a world where laughter is scarce, the iconic ‘Masti’ franchise is all set to tickle your funny bones again with ‘Masti 4’. Returning to its roots, after two decades, Masti 4 promises to infuse the screen with the same timeless humour and mischievous charm that endeared fans to the franchise from the beginning when it first released in 2004.

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reunite as the incorrigible trio, ready to reignite the flames of mischief and revelry.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Masti 4 promises to recapture the essence of OG film while embarking on a new adventure filled with laughter, love, and uproarious escapades.

Producers Indra Kumar, A Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria and S K Ahluwalia are confident that Masti 4 will surpass all expectations and emerge as a testament to the enduring legacy of the franchise.

“At its core, Masti 4 is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter. We want to go back to the OG for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate and while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart,” Said Milap.

The film is all set to go on floors.