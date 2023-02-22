scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Robin Wright is waiting to join 'Wonder Woman' prequel series: 'Maybe I'm too old!'

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Robin Wright said she would love the chance to star in ‘Paradise Lost’, a prequel series to ‘Wonder Woman’ as her DC character Antiope.

When James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the new DC Universe slate in January, the lineup included a ‘Wonder Woman’ prequel series titled ‘Paradise Lost’ that is set for HBO Max. Not much about the series is known other than it’s a ‘Game of Thrones’-ish story set on the island of Themyscira before the birth of Diana (aka Wonder Woman).

“I loved playing an Amazon,” Wright said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, reports Variety.

“I kinda feel like I was the leader of an Amazon tribe in my past life. I haven’t received that call (about ‘Paradise Lost’) yet. Maybe I’m too old!”

Wright later told the interviewer, “Make that happen for me,” regarding her getting a call from Gunn and Safran to play Antiope again, reports Variety.

Antiope is the general of the Amazonian army and Diana/Wonder Woman’s aunt and mentor. Wright debuted as the character in the first “Wonder Woman” movie, where Antiope is killed off during a battle on Themyscira. But Antiope’s fate didn’t prevent Wright from starring in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

The sequel started with a prolonged flashback in which Wright’s Antiope was featured. The actor is hoping for a similar outcome with “Paradise Lost.”

Wright also spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the fate of “Wonder Woman 3.” While director Patty Jenkins was developing an end to her superhero trilogy, she parted ways with the project in December. Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman on screen remains uncertain.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins shared in a post on Twitter.

“I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Wright had no idea ‘Wonder Woman 3′ was even in development, saying: “I thought they were finishing with aWonder Woman 1984.’ But Patty and I both agreed that the Amazon section was such a great part of that film. I was like, ‘Why don’t you write the Amazon movie?’ Young girls want to see that – it’s real female empowerment.”

While Jenkins had also been in development on an Amazonian movie, that title is not currently part of the DC Universe that Gunn and Safran are spearheading. Along with ‘Paradise Lost’, new DC Universe shows on HBO Max will include ‘Waller’, featuring Viola Davis as her ‘Suicide Squad’ character Amanda Waller, and a series centred on Green Lantern.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers
Next article
Women's T20 WC: Pakistan win was an opportunity to show what we're as a team, says England' Sciver-Brunt
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 WC: Pakistan win was an opportunity to show what we're as a team, says England' Sciver-Brunt

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Sports

Napoli ease past Frankfurt in UEFA Champions League

Sports

Barcagate payment to referee scandal continues to grow in Spain

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa hammer Bangladesh to seal semi-final spot

Sports

Former Watford and Valencia boss Gracia takes over at Leeds

Technology

Twitter to open source its algorithm next week: Musk

Technology

Microsoft increases chat limits on Bing AI

Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US