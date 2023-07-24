scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sachet-Parampara unleash new devotional anthem 'Har Har Mahadev' with contemporary twist

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Known for their heart-stirring melodies musical duo Sachet-Parampara, who have given major chartbusters like ‘Malang Sajna’ followed by ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from the magnum opus ‘Adipurush’, are once again all set to take the music world by storm with their latest track, ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

A powerful and soul-stirring devotional song that pays homage to Lord Shiva, the duo has given it a contemporary spin by infusing rock beats, rap phrases, and their signature powerful vocals.

The music video, shot by Team Savio Sandhu, captures the essence of Sachet-Parampara’s creative vision, as they adorn traditional Indian attire and emanate a whole new energy and spunk, testament to their versatility as Indian musicians.

Sachet said: “Lord Shiva has always been an inspiration for us, and we wanted to create a musical offering that pays homage to his divine energy. With ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ we aimed to retain the essence of traditional devotion while infusing it with modern elements that resonate with the youth of today.”

Parampara added: “This track is close to our hearts, as it allows us to explore our musical boundaries. ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is not just a song, it is a celebration.”

The song is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

The duo is known for their work in Hindi films including — ‘Subah Ki Train’ from ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Mere Baad’ from ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Nazarbattu’ from ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, ‘Bekhayali’ from ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Jersey’, etc.

Their recent track include ‘Sanjha’ from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and ‘Sun Sajni’ from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

They won array of awards including IIFA (2020), Filmfare (2020), Zee Cine Awards (2020), Mirchi Music Awards, Best Play Back Singer at Star Screen Awards (2019).

Sachet and Parampara got married on November 27, 2020.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate
Next article
Kartik to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM
This May Also Interest You
News

Kartik to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM

Sports

Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate

Technology

YouTube testing viewer-created Shorts featuring comments

Sports

Leaders Botafogo rally late to earn draw with Santos

Sports

‘He knows how I play’: Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Sports

Ashes 2023: I don't think there will be huge celebrations, says Cummins

Sports

Pro Panja League announces Rs 20 lakh as prize money for winning team of inaugural season

Technology

WhatsApp is widely rolling out landscape mode support for video calls on iOS

Sports

Matildas back 'top class' forwards in Kerr's absence at FIFA World Cup

Technology

Elon Musk rebranding Twitter to ‘X’, killing blue bird logo

Health & Lifestyle

Syria govt ready to receive people with chronic diseases from rebel-held areas

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army beat Joburg Buffaloes to remain on top

Sports

2nd Test, 4th Day: Rain restricts session to 3 overs as India reach 118/2 at Tea

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Three world records fall as Australia win four gold medals in swimming

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes defeat Durban Qalandars for first win of season

Sports

Shubhankar Sharma becomes 3rd Indian to achieve top 10 finish in a Golf major

Sports

Ashes 2023: Draw a tough one to take, but it is all part of the journey, says Ben Stokes

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika, Natalia heroics keep Bengaluru Smashers alive (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US