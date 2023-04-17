scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Sacred Games' actor Rajveer Singh Rajput recalls his first audition

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Rajveer Singh Rajput, who rose to popularity with his role in the web series ‘Machhli’, recalled how he bagged his first-ever show, ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ in 2014. He said that he is always thankful to the Almighty for giving him opportunities to be successful in the industry.

Rajveer said: “I started my acting career in an interesting way. In 2014, I went to meet someone on one of the sets in film city where ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ was being shot. I met the casting director there and when I was returning he stopped me and offered me a role in his show.”

“I remember that I was really surprised when he asked me to give the audition on the spot. Post the audition, within ten minutes I was given my costume to get ready for my character. Everything happened so fast that I didn’t even get the time to be nervous about reading my lines,” he added.

Rajveer is known for his acting in the shows like ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’, ‘Tum Bin Jiya Jaaye Na’, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, ‘Akbar Birbal’, ‘Chalo Saaf Karen’, ‘Jai Ho Bhartiya’, and many more. He has also acted in series like ‘Sacred Games’, ‘The Test Case’, and many more.

“Never in a million years had I imagined that I would bag my first ever show like this, but God always has everything planned for us. I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I got to follow the path of my dreams. Today, I am proud of being an actor and I just hope to continue entertaining the audience with my skills,” he concluded

–IANS

ila/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Rising temperatures: Schools in Tripura closed for 6 days
Next article
Aparana S Hosing presents Aastha’s inspirational story
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Private Japanese lander to make historic touchdown on Moon

Sports

RoundGlass Punjab, Bengaluru FC eye maiden Super Cup win

News

Salman Khan applauds the way comedian Vikalp Mehta mimics Akshay Kumar

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Elderly, those with co-morbidities asked to wear masks as Covid surges

News

Raajveer Sharma: ‘Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards’ will be a grand affair

News

Unconventional subjects keep Kashika Kapoor growing as an artiste

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Technology

TCS closes FY23 with Rs 42,147 crore profit

News

Umesh Shukla announces a film adaption of 'A Don's Nemesis'

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open

Sports

WFI sexual harassment: First requested, now Bajrang, Vinesh opt out of training trips!

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

News

Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks intense in the first look poster

Technology

Twitter to allow users trade stocks, crypto

Sports

IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's century helps KKR post 185/6 against Mumbai Indians

News

Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

Technology

Low to mid-priced smartphones now receiving enhanced display brightness

Sports

Super Cup: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC to battle it out in a must-win clash (preview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US