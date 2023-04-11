scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

During the trailer launch event of his movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Salman Khan talked about his co-stars and revealed that he noticed something during the shoot.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

During the trailer launch event of his movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Salman Khan talked about his co-stars and revealed that he noticed something during the shoot.

Salman said, ‘Is film ke dauran maine ek CHEMISTRY dekhi hai.. lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha.’ Salman later told Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ in life.

When the host asked Shehnaaz whether she got nervous while shooting for the big film, Salman intervened and said, “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao.” To which, Shehnaaz responded, “Kar gayi.” Salman further said, “And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much.”

Previous article
Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out
Next article
IPL 2023: 'It looked like they weren't going to mishit anything', says Parnell on Stoinis and Pooran's blitz
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: 'It looked like they weren't going to mishit anything', says Parnell on Stoinis and Pooran's blitz

Technology

Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 5,676 new Covid case

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge

News

'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

News

Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

News

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

News

Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US