Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

During the trailer launch event of his movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Salman Khan talked about his co-stars and revealed that he noticed something during the shoot.

Salman said, ‘Is film ke dauran maine ek CHEMISTRY dekhi hai.. lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha.’ Salman later told Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ in life.

When the host asked Shehnaaz whether she got nervous while shooting for the big film, Salman intervened and said, “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao.” To which, Shehnaaz responded, “Kar gayi.” Salman further said, “And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much.”