Salman Khan has a message for SidNaaz fans

Salman Khan promoted his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as he made an appearance in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman was joined by co-star Shehnaaz Gill, who will be making her Bollywood debut with the action drama.

On Kapil Sharma’s show, Salman shared a message for fans of Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, also known as ‘SidNaaz’. He asked them to leave Shehnaaz alone, and let her ‘move on in life’. Sidharth died in 2021.

In a clip shared on a fan page, Shehnaaz and Kapil Sharma looked on as Salman Khan said, “Sid (Sidharth) ka dehant ho gaya hai bohut time pehle. Pure social media par log ‘SidNaaz-SidNaaz’ karte hai.

Ab woh duniya mein nahi raha, aur woh khud jahan par bhi ho, yehi chahega ki uske (Shehnaaz) zindagi mein koi aaye, shaadi ho jaye, bache-wache ho jaye (Sidharth died a long time ago, but social media is full of SidNaaz fans. He is not in this world anymore, and wherever he is, he would have wanted Shehnaaz to have someone in her life, to marry, to have kids).”

Shehnaaz, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13 with the late actor Sidharth Shukla in 2020, was known to be close to him. Their relationship on the show and in real life was showered with love by fans. After Sidharth died of a heart attack in 2021, Shehnaaz was seen heartbroken in paparazzi and fan photos and videos.