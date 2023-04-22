Salman Khan reunites with Aamir Khan on Eid; Fans love this Amar – Prem jodi

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reunited for a blockbuster selfie on the occasion of Eid. On Friday night, Salman posted a picture with Aamir Khan on Instagram and he wrote: “Chand Mubarak.”

The comments section was flooded with heart emojis and requests for an Andaz Apna Apna sequel from fans. Amazon Prime Video commented on the post: “Apka Prem Amar rahe” Sangeeta Bijlani commented “Chaand Mubarak.” A fan wrote, “Two legends in one frame.” Another added, “Amar-Prem reunite.”

Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released this Friday in theatres. In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan, he co-stars alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji.