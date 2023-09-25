Salman Khan teases ‘Farrey’; what is Farrey?

Excitement and curiosity have skyrocketed as Bollywood’s beloved superstar, Salman Khan, recently share a cryptic poster with just one word – ‘Farrey.’ Alongside the intriguing image, Salman captioned the post, “Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga,” leaving his legion of fans in a frenzy.

The cryptic message from Salman Khan sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and insiders trying to figure out what this post exactly means. However, it’s not just Salman who’s got the ‘Farrey’ fever. other prominent celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Kapil Sharma, Sania Mirza, Shehnaaz Gill, and more, have shared the same poster on their Instagram stories.

While no one knows for sure what ‘Farrey’ is, the speculation is at an all-time high, and everyone is waiting to uncover the mystery behind this cryptic word. As fans eagerly await the big reveal at 4 pm, the anticipation is so intense that fans have flooded the comments section with remarks like, “I am waiting for 4 pm,” and “Something special coming at 4 pm Bhaijaan.”

The ‘Farrey’ phenomenon has taken the industry by storm, and while we await any further details one thing is certain, all eyes are fixed on 4 pm, as Salman Khan prepares to unravel the secret behind this cryptic message. Stay tuned as the excitement builds, and the world eagerly anticipates what ‘Farrey’ has in store for us all.