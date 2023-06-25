‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ makers release ‘Pasoori Nu’ teaser by Arijit Singh

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Ahead of the release of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the actor shared a teaser for one of the film’s new tracks titled ‘Pasoori Nu’, a new version of the famous Pakistani track ‘Pasoori’, adding their own twist to the global hit sung by renowned singer Arijit Singh.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan captioned: “Relive the global hit! Pasoori nu”

“Sattu – Katha’s pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh’s voice”

“#PasooriNu Song Out Tomorrow at 11:11 AM”

The sneak peek shows little except for a different take on the original track with a more electronic flavour, and a more Western style, though the full song will be available on Monday.

The trailer and the songs have given the tone for the romantic musical and with the movie having its own rendition of ‘Pasoori’ with Arijit Singh giving his voice, a lot of hype has been created for ‘Pasoori Nu’.

The original ‘Pasoori’ released by Coke Studio is renowned for its melodies, vocal harmonies fusing electronica, Punjabi folk with a slight Arabic flavour.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the music for ‘Passori Nu’ is given by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi, while the lyrics for the track are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” is all set to bring a plethora of big songs with some of its other tracks like ‘Naseeb Se’, ‘Aaj Ke Baad’, ‘Gujju Pataka’, and ‘Sun Sajni’ already garnering great reception.

Marking a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be theatrically released on June 29, 2023.