Shah Rukh Khan gives funny reply to fan who said, ‘My Male Friend Has A Crush On You’

Being the Baadsah of Bollywood, the name Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction in the film industry.

Being the Baadsah of Bollywood, the name Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction in the film industry. After creating his place in the film industry by overcoming many obstacles, Shah Rukh Khan is adored by his fans. He has won numerous accolades for his outstanding performance deliveries and has won as many as 14 Filmfare Awards. In fact, he has also received the Padma Shri award from the Government of India due to his diligent contribution to Indian cinemas.

On Monday during the latest #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan who goes by the username @YourBhaktL, revealed that his male friend has a huge crush on SRK and asked for the Pathaan actor’s advice on what to do.

SRK couldn’t help but reply to the fan’s tweet with just the perfect dose of wit and humour and will definitely remind you of Dostana.

