scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat and strikes his signature pose 

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated India’s victory in the Asia Cup by donning blue attire and greeting his fans outside his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

By Pooja Tiwari

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated India’s victory in the Asia Cup by donning blue attire and greeting his fans outside his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai. The actor was seen flashing his widest smile, waving and blowing kisses at his fans from his balcony.

The cherry on top was of course him striking his signature pose as he spread his arms wide and in style. The moment was captured by several fan pages and posted on Twitter.

One such video of the actor doing the rounds on social media came with a caption that read, “Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat to celebrate team India’s win, wearing blue himself! Let’s celebrate India’s Asia Cup triumph by watching #Jawan with your loved ones.”

Shah Rukh’s latest outing Jawan is currently ruling domestic and international box offices. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone are also a part of the film with their special cameo appearances. Besides them, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak and Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu and Eijaz Khan play supporting roles.

Img. Sourceshahrukhkhan
0
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in new poster of ‘Animal’; fans hail it as ‘blockbuster’
Next article
Nicolas Cage thrilled by the idea of being aged up for 'The Retirement Plan'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US