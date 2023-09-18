Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat and strikes his signature pose 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated India’s victory in the Asia Cup by donning blue attire and greeting his fans outside his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai. The actor was seen flashing his widest smile, waving and blowing kisses at his fans from his balcony.

The cherry on top was of course him striking his signature pose as he spread his arms wide and in style. The moment was captured by several fan pages and posted on Twitter.

One such video of the actor doing the rounds on social media came with a caption that read, “Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat to celebrate team India’s win, wearing blue himself! Let’s celebrate India’s Asia Cup triumph by watching #Jawan with your loved ones.”

Shah Rukh’s latest outing Jawan is currently ruling domestic and international box offices. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone are also a part of the film with their special cameo appearances. Besides them, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak and Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu and Eijaz Khan play supporting roles.