scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Singer and actor Shannon K., who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Hindi-Vindi’, has shared that she will be essaying a Muslim Australian-Indian woman in the film.

The actress is going to share the big screen along with Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja, the latter of who will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘Archies’.

The daughter of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, Shannon said: “I’m happy to be placed with such an experienced actress like Neena Gupta. Looking forward to learning more.”

She further mentioned: “The shoot will start later this year in Sidney. My character is Rihanna, a Muslim-Australian girl. I’ll share more details as the story unfolds. Currently focusing on filming in Los Angeles.”

The movie also gives an insight into the intergenerational language barriers and love between a visiting grandmother and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir. The film follows Kabir’s transformative journey as he learns Hindi through the fusion of Western and Indian music.

The film, directed by Ali Sayed, co-written by Ali Sayed and Jay Sharma, the film will be shot in Australia.

Produced by Australian film production 24Six films and Indian company Shah Entertainment Media (SEM), the film will be supported by Screen Australia, and will release in May 2024.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics
Next article
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

Technology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

News

'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT 4 excels at picking the right imaging tests: Study

Technology

Satya Nadella, PM Modi discuss how AI can help improves lives of Indians

News

Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’

News

Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

Sports

Even the sky is not the limit for Huafrid Billimoria, the Asian Championship medallist para-triathlete

News

Diljit Dosanjh responds to being mentioned by US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US