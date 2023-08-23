scorecardresearch
Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam’

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actors Sharman Joshi and Sharib Hashmi have been signed for the upcoming film ‘Ziddi Sanam’. The film, a thriller, marks the directorial debut of Arvind Singh Rajpoot, and will go on floors at the end of September 2023 and is looking for a release in 2024.

It also stars Aarya Babbar and Sonalika Diwajita, and has been written by Amjad Ali and Arvind Singh Rajpoot.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharman Joshi said: “After a long time I have heard such a good thriller. I am looking forward to starting the shoot. It is something which I have not done and I am really excited to start shooting.”

Talking about the same director Arvind Rajpoot said: “The film is very close to my heart, and I am honoured that Sharman has agreed to do the main role. He really liked the narration I gave him, and I am very excited to start shooting.”

The film has been produced by Shivam Aggarwal, Nishanta Kumar and Arvind Singh Rajpoot, Co- Produced by Sharad Rao under the banners Scinemasters Entertainment, B United and RAW Entertainment. It also marks the entry of Hollywood Studio 16:14 Entertainment Inc in Indian Film Industry. The studio earlier produced Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford starrer ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘12 Strong’.

Sharman Joshi was last seen in the streaming show ‘Kafas’, the show is an official adaption of the 2019 British miniseries ‘Dark Money’, and also starred Mona Singh opposite Sharman.

Sharib was most recently seen in the streaming film ‘Tarla’, a biopic based on Tarla Dalal’s journey and legacy as an iconoclast during the early liberalisation period, empowering women through the art of cooking. The film also starred Huma Qureshi in titular role.

