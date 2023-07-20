scorecardresearch
Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Actress Sneha Wagh went down the memory lane, and fondly remembered her childhood days, as she plays a mother to child actor Myra Vaikul in ‘Neerja’, and wished to have a daughter like her in real life.

Sneha confessed that she was just as energetic and inquisitive as Myra. ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ shows adorable bond between Protima (played by Sneha) and her daughter Neerja (played by Myra).

The social drama traces the journey of Protima, a sex worker who will do anything to secure a bright future for her daughter Neerja, and protect her from Didun (played by Kamya Panjabi), the madam of Kolkata’s red-light area, Sonagachi, where they reside.

Reminiscing about her childhood, Sneha reveals, “As an actor, I’m happy to walk on the road less travelled and be part of stories that are told with sensitivity and the intention to make an impact.”

“One of the highlights of working on this show is the chance to witness the brilliance of my reel daughter Neerja essayed by Myra. I got to live my childhood again through Myra. She has the same innocence, curiosity, and drive to learn new things. I felt waves of nostalgia with every scene that I shot with her and every time she made me smile with her spot-on observation,” she said.

Sneha revealed that her childhood was a series of unforgettable adventures.

“I was like Myra – ready to live the moment to the fullest. This experience took me back to my days in school and showed me how my childhood experiences have shaped my life as an adult. I am very proud of this girl, and I have no doubt that she will shine wherever she goes. It would mean the world to me to have a daughter like Neerja in real life,” she added.

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
