scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

SRK, Ranveer’s reaction goes viral after Shami, Bumrah take wickets

By Agency News Desk
SRK, Ranveer’s reaction goes viral after Shami, Bumrah take wickets
Ranveer Singh | Shah Rukh Khan at World Cup Final _ news agency pic

A galaxy full of stars were spotted at the India vs Australia’s final World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ranveer Singh’s celebrating wickets being taken have now gone viral.

The final match is being taken place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

After Mohammed Shami took the first wicket and sent David Warner out after scoring just 7 runs, SRK was seen cheering, shouting with pride and pumping his fist in the air.

When Jasprit Bumrah stumped the second wicket of cricketer Mitchell Marsh, the “Pathaan” star was seen giving a high-five to daughter Suhana.

Ranveer too got all excited over the wickets. He was seen fist pumping in air as the Indian bowlers took Australian wickets and gave a strong competition.

Other than SRK and Ranveer, others who were spotted at the finals were Asha Bhosle, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar and, Shanaya Kapoor.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tennis: Yashaswini Panwar scores upset win in ITF Women’s World Tour event in Bengaluru
Next article
Sr men's hockey nationals: Karnataka, Haryana, T.N, Delhi, Odisha win on third day
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US