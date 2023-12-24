SRK, Salman, Alia, Ranbir shine bright at Mumbai Police’s grand affair ‘Umang’

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) The annual event ‘Umang’ hosted by Mumbai Police was a star studded affair that saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor among many others.

‘Umang’ is a Mumbai Police Welfare Fund’s initiative, which is held annually every year.

The celebration saw King Khan SRK entering the venue in his full swag, wearing a black formal suit and paired it with white shirt. He tied his hair in a small ponytail, and completed the look with black sunglasses.

Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman graced the event wearing a black suit and navy blue shirt. In the video that went viral on the social media, shows the ‘Tiger’ star giving a heartwarming hug to singer Usha Uthup.

Alia looked graceful in a white and red floral pant suit set. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with her hair left open, and completed the look with matching heels.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wore a black suit, while veteran actor Jeetendra was seen in a navy blue formal suit.

Jackky Shroff arrived at the venue holding a small plant in his hands, while actress Neha Dhupia was seen posing with the former wearing a purple coloured saree.

Kiara Advani looked breathtaking in a black saree, with golden border. She paired it with a matching halter neck blouse. While, her husband and actor Siddharth Malhotra wore a black casual coat and pants, with striped tee shirt. He completed the look with white sneakers.

The talk of the town duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who have recently won hearts of the audience with their performance in action thriller ‘Animal’, were seen sharing a warm hug and laugh at the event.

Kartik Aaryan arrived in his ‘Chandu Champion’ look, while Vijay Varma looked dapper in blue striped coat and pants.

The other celebrities who attended the grand event were Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Geneila and Riteish Deshmukh, Kailash Kher, Farah Khan, Tabu, Babil Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Zeenat Aman, Kailash Kher, Badshah, including several television stars.

