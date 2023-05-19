scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser

By Agency News Desk

Kochi, May 19 (IANS) The teaser of Jithin Laal’s ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ (ARM) starring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas was released in Hindi and the South Indian languages across social media on Friday.

Tovino, who became popular across the country with the super hero film ‘Minnal Murali’ and now is in the news for Kerala flood movie, ‘2018’, is all set for his first pan-India outing. The teaser had a grand launch.

Leading film personalities from both sides of the Vindhyas — Hrithik Roshan, Nani, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Arya, Rakshit Shetty and Prithviraj Sukumaran — came together to celebrate this pan-India film emerging from the Malayalam cinema industry.

Hrithik launched the Hindi teaser, the one in Telugu was unveiled by Nani, in Tamil by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arya, in Kannada by Rakshit Shetty and in Malayalam by the superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The teaser has taken the Internet by storm. Tovino flaunts a rugged and rustic avatar and he sports long hair. It starts with a little girl asking her grandmother to tell her a story about a thief. The lady asks her grandchild why she wants to know about that thief while going to bed as that is the time when people pray to God. In the next scene, we see a village in some trouble and the people living in it are waiting for something magical to happen.

Besides Tovino, who plays three characters, the film has Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.

–IANS

ms/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
As he preps for 'The Railway Men' release, Babil Khan pens heartfelt post
Next article
Football: English Premier League title may be decided this weekend (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: English Premier League title may be decided this weekend (preview)

News

As he preps for 'The Railway Men' release, Babil Khan pens heartfelt post

Sports

'Guts Amidst Bloodbath', Anshuman Gaekwad's semi-autobiographical book released

News

Meera Syal joins Jonathan Pryce, Martin Freeman in UK-Indian director's film

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Shahrukh, and Jitesh power Punjab Knigs to 187/5 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

SAI officials interact with equestrian players regarding Asian Games selections

Technology

Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA astronaut moon lander contract

Sports

Sudirman Cup: China beat Indonesia to reach semis; Malaysia stun Denmark as Axelsen retires

Sports

India U-17s to play second training game against SSV Reutlingen U-16 in Germany

Sports

Sub-jr men's national hockey: Gurpreet Singh scores nine in Chandigarh victory; Delhi win

Sports

Not happy about landscape of cricket changing to become a more domestic-based T20 team: Ricky Ponting

News

Sean Penn slams Hollywood producers, calls them 'bankers guild'

Technology

NASA to start training Artemis II crew for Moon mission in June

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against unchanged Punjab Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's

News

Harrison Ford officially retires Indiana Jones, a role he's essayed for 40 yrs

Sports

IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about getting ‘arrested’ by Mumbai Police

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US