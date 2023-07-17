scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS)  Singer Taylor Swift continues to make her mark in history and the release of ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) has given the songstress a major win.

The re-recorded ‘Speak Now’ made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart joining three other Swift albums in the Top 10. Swift’s achievement marked the first time a woman has ever done this in 60 years and only one of three living artists to have ever scored such a feat, reports Deadline.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) moved 716,000 album-equivalent units during its first week, according to Billboard. Swift’s other three albums in the Top 10 are Midnights(2022) at No. 5, Lover (2019) at No. 7 and Folklore (2020) at No. 10.

Previously, Herb Alpert had four albums in the Top 10 with Going Places at No. 2, Whipped Cream & Other Delights at No. 3, South of the Border at No. 9 and The Lonely Bull at No. 10. The other artist that accomplished this feat was Prince, who after his death, reigned in the Top 10 charts with The Very Best of Prince, the Purple Rain soundtrack, The Hits/The B-Sides, Ultimate and 1999.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite for a film post two decades
Next article
'Golda' director says, Golda Meir will always be connected to failure of Yom Kippur war
This May Also Interest You
News

'Golda' director says, Golda Meir will always be connected to failure of Yom Kippur war

News

Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite for a film post two decades

Sports

India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games

Technology

YouTube quietly releases 'Stable Volume' feature to some users

Technology

Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Sports

BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

News

Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US