The Captivating Song Ram Siya Ram In Janaki’s Motion Poster From Adipurush Is Pulling The Heartstrings Of The Netizens

The Adipurush team has been treating audiences to some new looks of the characters.

By Pooja Tiwari
The Adipurush team has been treating audiences to some new looks of the characters. And it looks like the internet has been going gung ho over the latest motion poster of Janaki. Especially the song that accompanies the poster, Ram Siya Ram, is leaving a great imprint on the minds of fans. The Ram Siya Ram tune is literally growing on their minds. In fact, a few fans even wrote how they have been playing this song on loop.

In the motion poster, Janaki’s adulation for Raghav is quite visible in her eyes. Along with that, the Ram Siya Ram song is vibing the emotion just right.

Kriti exudes grace and courage as Janaki in this new poster. Seeing how amazing she looks in this avatar only testifies to the hard work team Adipurush has put in the project.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
