scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor just watched the trailer and is excited to share with us

Shraddha Kapoor just hinted that the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be up anytime soon.

By Pooja Tiwari
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar makers unveiled the name of the film in December. Today Shraddha Kapoor just hinted that the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be up anytime soon.

Shraddha posted an Instagram story where she mentioned that she has just watched the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer and can’t wait to share it with her fans. Her excitement was evident in the post that she put. In this film, she will be working with Ranbir Kapoor.

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 8, 2023, during Holi week.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Previous article
Shalin Bhanot Goes A Customized Wardrobe For This Season’s Bigg Boss!
Next article
Troy Cooley is working really well as bowling coach, says Harmanpreet ahead of tri-series opener
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter Blue for Android now costs $11 per month

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Shatrughan Sinha with her diction

Sports

Troy Cooley is working really well as bowling coach, says Harmanpreet ahead of tri-series opener

News

Shalin Bhanot Goes A Customized Wardrobe For This Season’s Bigg Boss!

Technology

Trump asked Meta to restore his FB account: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients at high death risk for at least 18 months from infection

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana begins 2nd phase of free eye screening programme

Sports

Australian Open: Brooksby shocks Ruud in second round

Sports

ISL 2022-23: How we work cohesively as defensive unit is very important, says Buckingham as MIFC beat Bagan

News

Madonna admits to 'struggling' with understanding motherhood

News

Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone VS Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to clash on same release date?

News

Rishina Kandhari: Wildlife photography is like an addiction

Sports

Didn't think that the ball hit the stumps, even while watching the replay: Gill on Hardik's freak dismissal

Sports

Ishan Kishan slammed for appealing for hit-wicket against Latham after taking off the bails

News

Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai?’

Technology

YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s winner photos with trophy go viral

Technology

Fintech startups in India raised $5.65 bn in 2022, a 47% drop from 2021

Technology

Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally

News

Marathi film 'Ghaath' set to have world premiere at Berlinale

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US