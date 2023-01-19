Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor just watched the trailer and is excited to share with us

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar makers unveiled the name of the film in December. Today Shraddha Kapoor just hinted that the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be up anytime soon.

Shraddha posted an Instagram story where she mentioned that she has just watched the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer and can’t wait to share it with her fans. Her excitement was evident in the post that she put. In this film, she will be working with Ranbir Kapoor.

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 8, 2023, during Holi week.