Umesh Shukla’s ‘Aankh Micholi’ trailer released

Last week, the makers of the film ‘Aankh Micholi’ gave a surprise when they released the quirky poster of the film that has left fans asking for more. The trailer of Umesh Shukla’s next (OMG – Oh My God, 102 Not Out) that has been just launched promises to be a hilarious ride with a stellar cast, set to entertain us during the festive season.

Set around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans which will take the audiences on a joyous journey of laughter, drama, and emotions.

The film stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios, Aankh Micholi is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27.