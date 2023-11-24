scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar , Sanya Malhotra seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of ‘Sam Bahadur’ release

Ahead of the release of their film ‘Sam Bahadur’, actors Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra with director Meghna Gulzar sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

By Agency News Desk
Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a slew of pictures with his co-star and director at the Golden Temple as they prayed for their film, based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

The actor was seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama and covered his head with a saffron scarf. Meghna and Sanya were seen in ethnic wear as they visited the temple.

Vicky captioned the picture: “Shukr. Sabr. Sukoon.”

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War when Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army to liberate Bangladesh. It also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The film is slated to release on December 1.

Agency News Desk
