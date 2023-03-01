scorecardresearch
Vidyut Jammwal does his bit, brings 'beautiful' northeastern music to mainstream

Vidyut Jammwal has released a special cut with his take on Gangtok-based rapper Ugen Bhutia aka UNB's track 'Hum Bhi Kya Kum Hain'.

By News Bureau

Taking a step in bringing forward the northeast’s independent music into the mainstream, actor-producer Vidyut Jammwal has released a special cut with his take on Gangtok-based rapper Ugen Bhutia aka UNB’s track ‘Hum Bhi Kya Kum Hain’.

The 42-year-old actor, who was born in Jammu, calls the track his ode and love for the beautiful northeast.

Jammwal said: “Growing up, I was lucky to have the opportunity of experiencing the culture and love of the northeast. My father, who served with the Army, was posted across various stations and states in the northeast.”

“When I heard Ugen’s track for the first time, it was something I connected with almost immediately. It felt familiar yet new and quirky. Hum Bhi Kya Kum Hain has been on my playlist for sometime and I knew I wanted to do something to bring him and hopefully other talents like him from the northeast to the fore. This is my ode and my love for the beautiful northeast,” he added.

Vidyut’s reel on the track on Instagram has been very well received. It has over 8,68,000 views, 1,42,000 likes and over a thousand comments.

Elated with Vidyut’s gesture, Ugen said: “A big shout out to our action star Vidyut Jammwal for wearing his dancing boots on one of my track ‘Hum Bhi Kya Kum Hain’.”

“This is the power of manifestation – to get recognition from an actor like Vidyut sir is a major boost for our northeast community. I have been a huge fan of his work. His support means a lot!”

‘Badhaai Do’ actress Chum Darang, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh took to the comment section and praised Vidyut for directing attention to the reagion.

“Thank you @mevidyutjammwal for creating awareness and all the support you have shown towards the North East for, at the end of the day, we are all family and proud Indians.”

To which the actor replied: “We are one! love.”

On the work front, Vidyut has two films in the pipeline ‘IB71’, a spy thriller based on India’s first ever secret service directed by National Award winner Sankalp Reddy under Vidyut’s production house Action Hero Films and India’s first extreme sports film ‘Crakk’, directed by Aditya Dutt co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal.

