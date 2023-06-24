scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen sharing the screen with his friend Tamannaah Bhatia in the upcoming streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, has wrapped up the Kyrgyzstan schedule of his upcoming film. The details with regards to the film are currently under wraps.

Vijay recently took to his Instagram to share the pictures and a video from the schedule wrap-up. The actor can be seen against the vast expanse of the picturesque landscape.

He wrote in the caption: “Kyrgyzstan schedule ends with a hike to these majestic mountains.”

However, the fans flocked to the comments section and flooded his post with the comments about Tamannaah. “Yahan ghumne ki to meri bhi tamannaah hai,” read a comment. “To all the people looking for Tamannaah comment,” added another. “Me waiting for Tamannaah’s comment,” added another. Inputs from another user, “Bass aise ghumne ki tammanna hai.”

Earlier, during an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah had said that Vijay Varma is “a person who I care about deeply and he’s my happy place.”

Meanwhile, ‘Lust Stories 2’ is set to stream on Netflix from June 29.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress
Next article
S S Rajamouli: I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like Indiana Jones
This May Also Interest You
News

S S Rajamouli: I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like Indiana Jones

Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

News

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

Technology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

News

'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT 4 excels at picking the right imaging tests: Study

Technology

Satya Nadella, PM Modi discuss how AI can help improves lives of Indians

News

Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’

News

Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US