Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt has debuted as a director with the hugely successful franchise '1920 Horrors of the Heart'

Mahesh Bhatt, Krishna Bhatt, Avika Gor with Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt has debuted as a director with the hugely successful franchise ‘1920 Horrors of the Heart’ and now that the film is doing such a successful run at the box office and no one is happier than Vikram Bhatt himself – the big daddy of horrors genre in India.

Speaking about the film’s happy fate at the box office, Vikram said, “This is a film that is not just a horror story but has a very emotional angle to it. This film is not just trying to scare you but is also telling an emotional story about how a whole family can get affected by a possession. It’s not your usual horror fare.”

On it being reported earlier that he had consciously avoided being a part of the promotions, Vikram Bhatt admitted, “Krishna did not need me to give media bytes on her behalf and she has clearly shown that she is very capable of holding her own. I am very proud of how very confidently she has created her own space under the sun.”

He further added, “I feel that all first time directors must be allowed time and space to build their own equations with the media and audience.”

