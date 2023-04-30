scorecardresearch
Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Actor Matthew Lawrence is opening up about a horrible experience that involved an Oscar-winning film director.

During the latest episode of his Brotherly Love podcast, Lawrence recalled being offered a role at a Marvel production but only if he stripped, reports ‘Deadline’.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Lawrence said.

“I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me.”

Lawrence added, “And then if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character. I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room.”

The actor didn’t reveal any names or give dates on when this encounter happened. Lawrence also mentioned the double standard that exists when male actors talk about sexual harassment versus female actors.

“Terry Crews comes out and says it; people are laughing at him. People don’t support him,” he said.

“They kick him out. Why? Because he’s a man that represents masculinity, and I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men than they are with women.”

He continued, “Not a lot of guys in my opinion have come out and talked about this in the industry. There is also this same situation. Now granted, it’s probably about a third of what women go through. The amount of men… Men go through this as well, whether it’s another woman or another man in power.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

