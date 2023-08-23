Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon to reunite after 19 Years?

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were one of the most loved couples of the 90s. Both were engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. After initial bitterness, both Akshay and Raveena moved on and settled down with their respective partners.

In an interview in May this year, Raveena shared that she is still friends with Akshay and went on to call him “one of the strongest pillars” of the film industry. “Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry,” she told an Entertainment portal.

While Welcome 3 has been making headlines for a long time now and if a recent report is to be believed, the film might see Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen together. Fans are thrilled to know that the two are making a return. The news is not verified as yet.