Wild Buffaloes Entertainment & Music appoints screenwriter Aamir Bengali as the COO

After 13 years of venturing into short film production with an array of legendary actors like Jackie Shroff, Late Satish Kaushik, Shishir Sharma, Zarina Wahab and others starring in their projects, Wild Buffaloes Entertainment eyes at taking it to the next level.

Founder and Filmmaker at WBE, Divyansh Pandit, who has co written his debut feature film, Palatwar, with up and coming screenwriter and author, Aamir Bengali, brought the latter on board as the Chief Operating Officer for not just Wild Buffaloes Entertainment but also his music label, Wild Buffaloes Music. Palatwar is a thriller drama, which is being produced by Deepak Mukut of SohamRockstar Entertainment and music will be created by the star music composer duo, Ajay-Atul.

Divyansh vehemently expressed, “I have worked with Aamir as a co-writer and he happens to be the writer on my debut directorial venture and through this journey, I realised that he not only comes with the talent of screenwriting but also with immense experience of life which gives him an edge of taking charge of things. Honestly, I have observed him to be a taskmaster. He has a knack of getting things done, irrespective of whatever it is and having said that he also has a decent amount of experience in the film industry. He is young, passionate and I always use a term for him, ‘HE IS A FIREBRAND’. Plus, with the kind of life experience and the kind of skills he possesses, I knew he will be apt for a baby company, our production house and our record label where he can contribute in the growth and vision. The advantage here also is that he’s a friend and with the number of years we’ve known each other and have been working together, I realised that his mindset and approach is very much in sync with mine and more importantly, his emotions are very much in place with our team. He has literally made the dream of Wild Buffaloes, his. I knew it, that from the very moment I would offer this position to him, he would wholeheartedly accept it and get down to action in no time and start acting upon things like never before. This is what was expected out of him and it happened. I knew it, as they say, ‘is dosti ko rishtedaari mein badalne ka waqt aa gaya tha’ and here he is, as the COO of both Wild Buffaloes Entertainment and Music.”

When Aamir was asked about this new phase of his career, he said, “I was overwhelmed when Divyansh offered this position to me. The quantum of faith he has vested in me is staggering. Screenwriting is definitely my passion and I will continue to do that but this new role will unlock fresh dimensions for me. I am looking forward to learn on the go and add value to Wild Buffaloes Entertainment and Music. I will be toggling between writing and monitoring the operations at WBE & WBM and this I am sure will be exciting.”

Besides the film division, Divyansh’s music label, Wild Buffaloes Music, which was launched less than a year ago, has already released songs with legendary singers like Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Kunal Ganjawala, Ankit Tiwari and many more. From party tracks to devotional songs, the label aims at bringing it all under one roof.