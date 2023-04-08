scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Zeenat Aman’s Instagram posts are a perfect mix of anecdotes, fun and food for thought. The ‘Don’ actress sends ripples across the Insta cosmos every time she posts something on her feed.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Saturday shared two pictures.

The first picture features the actress in the company of her canine friend who was once rescued. The next picture is from the doggo’s childhood when it was rescued.

Zeenat in the caption wrote: “There’s only one diva in this house, and it isn’t me! Swipe for an extra dose of Lily love.”

Making a call to those who have rescued a pet at any point in their lives, she said: “Do you have a rescued pet? Post them to your stories and tag me, I’d love to share.”

A few days back, the actress also remembered her co-actor, the late Parveen Babi through her Instagram post.

She talked about how people often used to tell her that both of them look the same and how she still finds it difficult to understand the similarity to this day.

–IANS

aa/prw/uk/

Previous article
Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified
Next article
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
This May Also Interest You
News

Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Sports

IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler, Hetmyer propel Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 against Delhi Capitals

Technology

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

News

Rupali Ganguly celebrates b'day on 'Anupamaa' set, says 'I love birthdays'

News

Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

News

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

News

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US