Angus Cloud had completed filming for three projects prior to his untimely death

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud, who passed away on July 31, had completed filming for over three projects prior to his death... read on for more

By Agency News Desk
Angus Cloud _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud, who passed away on July 31, had completed filming for over three projects prior to his death which included an untitled monster-thriller which is helmed by ‘Scream VI’ directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

As reported by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the movie which is produced by Universal Studios had wrapped up filming though Universal has refused to comment on how the film will be impacted, following Angus Cloud’s untimely death.

In addition to ‘Radio Silence’, Cloud completed work on ‘Freaky Tales’, a drama from ‘Captain Marvel’ filmmakers Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. The movie is currently in post-production.

In a statement obtained by ‘THR’, Fleck and Boden talking about Cloud’s passing said “We are so shocked and saddened by the awful news. Angus brought such a unique energy and vitality to our set and his work.”

“We will remember him as a bright, patient, vibrant human being and a devoted collaborator who we felt lucky to work alongside. What a devastating loss. We didn’t know him long, but we will miss him dearly. Along with the rest of the world, we are thinking about his family right now, sending them strength and love.”

The monster –thriller is slated for a 2024 release, though currently it is badly affected by the SAG-AFTRA strikes which has indefinitely delayed it. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but the project was at one point titled ‘Dracula’s Daughter’ and centered on a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being the titular character.

Other projects that Cloud worked on prior to his death, which are currently in post-production include the horror feature ‘Your Lucky Day’ from writer-director Dan Brown, as well as Ethan Berger’s ‘The Line’ opposite Alex Wolff, Halle Bailey and John Malkovich.

