Arnold Schwarzenegger has no desire to be chancellor in his native Austria

Arnold Schwarzenegger has shut down the idea of becoming Chancellor of Austria

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has shut down the idea of becoming Chancellor of Austria. The 76-year-old actor became Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, and although he would have loved the chance to become President of the US, this is not possible due to being from Austria.

Speaking on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, he said: “I do my things – I do my books, I try to make life better for people. I like to kind of improve the environment situation, to make people come together – Democrats and Republicans – and to fight pollution. To protect democracy, to make sure that people have the right to vote everywhere.”

He continued, “So many people come up to me and go, ‘Oh, I wish you could be our president’ or something like that. So then of course you think about it. There are so many people out there in America who need help, so I think we should all concentrate on that … and not just think about ourselves,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

Meanwhile, Danny DeVito recently revealed he and his “Twins” co-star have a “little project” in the pipeline. The “Matilda” actor, 78, and the action legend portrayed fraternal twin brothers separated at birth in the 1988 comedy, and whilst a sequel is no longer said to be on the cards, DeVito can’t wait to work with his pal again on their secret project.

