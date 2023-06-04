scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ben Affleck's upcoming film starring wife Jennifer Lopez 'suspends filming'

Ben Affleck's upcoming movie 'Unstoppable', which will star his wife Jennifer Lopez, has "suspended filming" amid the ongoing writers' strike.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie ‘Unstoppable’, which will star his wife Jennifer Lopez, has “suspended filming” amid the ongoing writers’ strike. Currently impacting much of Hollywood, the Writers Guild of America are striking, with 50-year-old Ben’s new movie the latest to have been affected, reports Mirror.co.uk.

‘Unstoppable’ is an upcoming wrestling movie about the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a national championship title in 2011.

Actor Jharrel Jerome will play the athlete, with Ben’s wife Jennifer also set to star, while Billy Goldenberg directs the flick.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Ben’s production company Artists Equity, which he runs alongside fellow actor Matt Damon, has been issued a fresh blow.

The film is said to have been in limbo since mid-week, with filming supposedly paused because of the strikes and subsequent pickets, according to Deadline.

It is currently unknown as to when the flick will resume filming, with reports stating that it is likely to pick back up when the strike ends, if not sooner.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alice in Wonderland & her continuing cross-cultural adventures
Next article
Rabble rousers of today
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Golf: India's Diksha finishes tied eighth in Sweden, as Pettersson wins maiden title

Sports

French Open: Awesome Alcaraz thrashes Musetti to reach quarterfinals

Sports

French Open: Comeback queens Svitolina, Pavlyuchenkova reach quarterfinals

Sports

Minor wrestler's father says stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

Sports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Amit Shah, share concerns

News

Mouni Roy chills with friends at her new Andheri restaurant

News

As 'Barbie' fever spirals, the story of how the film consumed the world's pink paint

News

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – screen 'Mom' to many stars – passes away

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen cruises to Spanish GP win ahead of Hamilton, extends championship lead

Sports

Ashes series: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with low-back stress fracture

Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series

Sports

French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next

Sports

Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India

News

Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US