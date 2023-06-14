BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

With every new episode, The Idol is finding itself to come more and more under fire. The show stars Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead roles. Apart from the two, it also marks the acting debut of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who has been making headlines ever since her first appearance in the show’s trailer.

As a new episode of the show recently aired, Jennie’s fans are left divided. As many liked to see how tables turn when the K-Pop star’s character shows its true colours, others are disgusted with her and The Weeknd’s dialogues.

Jennie plays the role of Dyanne, a background dancer and a good friend of Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn. There was a lot of buzz around The Idol ever since its makers released its first trailer. When the show’s first episode aired on June 6, a s*nsual dance performance by Jennie grabbed attention. In the second episode of the season, it turned out that Jennie is actually playing a negative role.