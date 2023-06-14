scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

With every new episode, The Idol is finding itself to come more and more under fire.

By Shweta Ghadashi
BlackPink's Jennie show 'The Idol' leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes
BlackPink's Jennie show 'The Idol' leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

With every new episode, The Idol is finding itself to come more and more under fire. The show stars Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead roles. Apart from the two, it also marks the acting debut of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who has been making headlines ever since her first appearance in the show’s trailer.

As a new episode of the show recently aired, Jennie’s fans are left divided. As many liked to see how tables turn when the K-Pop star’s character shows its true colours, others are disgusted with her and The Weeknd’s dialogues.

Jennie plays the role of Dyanne, a background dancer and a good friend of Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn. There was a lot of buzz around The Idol ever since its makers released its first trailer. When the show’s first episode aired on June 6, a s*nsual dance performance by Jennie grabbed attention. In the second episode of the season, it turned out that Jennie is actually playing a negative role.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme
Next article
Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share

Technology

YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

Sports

Wrestlers case: Delhi Police to soon submit report in court

Sports

Israeli football high court cancels Beitar Jerusalem suspension from Conference League

Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv lifts 56th Israel's basketball league title

Technology

I dream 8 bn people on Earth can have an AI tutor, an AI doctor: Satya Nadella

Technology

Settle with Binance over asset freeze, judge urges US SEC

Technology

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns

Sports

Wu Yibing defeats Nick Kyrgios to notch first win on grass at ATP Stuttgart

Sports

FIFA encourages youth programs with first payment to amateur club

Sports

Bracewell to undergo surgery for ruptured achilles

Sports

Australia's captain Kerr solely focused on home FIFA World Cup glory

Health & Lifestyle

Brain waves may predict cognitive issues in Parkinson's: Indian American-led study

Technology

Subreddits' blackout will pass: Reddit CEO

Technology

OpenAI warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating its AI into Bing: Report

Health & Lifestyle

UP minister orders probe into complaint of pregnant woman's family

Technology

Potential Iran deal not binding on Israel: PM Netanyahu

Health & Lifestyle

Lebanon, France ink health cooperation agreement

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US