scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Chris Hemsworth eyeing potential collaboration with NTR Jr

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, has joined the chorus of adoration by openly expressing his enthusiasm for NTR Jr.'s performance in RRR.

By Editorial Desk
Chris Hemsworth eyeing potential collaboration with NTR Jr
Chris Hemsworth | NTR Jr _ pics courtesy instagram

Chris Hemsworth, a well-known Hollywood actor, has joined the chorus of adoration by openly expressing his enthusiasm for NTR Jr.’s performance in RRR. Hemsworth recognized his admiration for NTR Jr.’s abilities after seeing the movie and indicated his desire to collaborate with him in the future.

Hemsworth’s remarks reflected those of other people in the foreign cinema business who have been charmed by NTR Jr.’s attraction on screen and his range of acting skills.

In a recent interview with one of the publications he expressed his desire to work with NTR Jr, he said, “I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. NTR Jr was so amazing, If I was lucky to work with him. It would be fantastic.”

Many well-known Hollywood filmmakers and actors have expressed their desire to work with NTR Jr. because they understand the potential for creating artistic masterpieces by fusing his exceptional acting talent with their unique storytelling.

The skilful fusion of NTR Jr.’s versatility and Hollywood’s universal appeal promises an exciting synergy that has the potential to enthral audiences everywhere.

The powerhouse performer of the Indian film industry, NTR Jr., has an outstanding line-up of upcoming films that are building anticipation from both critics and fans. Expectations are extremely high for the upcoming films Devara which is marking his reunion with Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva and another with Prashanth Neel temporarily titled as NTR 31, which are expected to be huge successes.

Pic. Sourcechrishemsworth
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Duolingo wins Apple Design Award for innovation in design
Next article
Sasha Calle on playing Supergirl in 'The Flash': I think she's a different superhero
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New stem cell-based therapy can repair damaged heart, improve function

News

Sasha Calle on playing Supergirl in 'The Flash': I think she's a different superhero

Technology

Duolingo wins Apple Design Award for innovation in design

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur lead India's fight back with splendid partnership

News

Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will available for free to mobile users of Disney+ Hotstar

Sports

French Open: Fernandez-Townsend beat Gauff-Pegula to reach women's doubles final

Technology

Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India

Health & Lifestyle

Common diabetes drug may cut long Covid risk by 40%: Lancet

Sports

Sri Lanka leave out Mathews, include Pathirana for ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Sports

French Open: Swiatek starts favourite against giant-killer Muchova in women's final

News

Sohum Shah on why movies, web series have greater reach than other artforms

News

Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

Box Office

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan -starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

News

Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

News

'It's at 30 when real adulting hits you,' says Tamannaah Bhatia

Sports

Champions League Final: Riding on top form, Man City, Inter chase European glory

News

'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio is inspired by tales of king Harishchandra

Sports

Have six Tests coming up soon, Boult may be available for some, says NZ coach Stead

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US