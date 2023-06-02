scorecardresearch
'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' to release in India a day before US

Harrison Ford-starrer 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' will be released in India a day before its worlswide release, on June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disney Films India took to Instagram to make the announcement: “This is what you’ve been waiting for India! Brace yourselves for one last adventure of history’s greatest hero #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Starring along with Harrison Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

The film stars Harrison Ford in his final portrayal of archaeologist Indiana Jones. It is directed by James Mangold.

