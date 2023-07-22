scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

‘Invincible 2’ teaser trailer shows aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with Omni-Man

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) The popular American animated superhero series ‘Invincible’ has just released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Season 2. The teaser takes place in the aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with his father, Omni-Man in the finale of Season 1.

It’s mostly just a reel to hype up the massive star-studded voice cast, without much in the way of actual footage leaving things pretty obscure.

Based on the Robert Kirkman graphic novels of the same name, the series revolves around teenager Mark Grayson as he develops superpowers akin to his father, the world’s most powerful hero Omni-Man, only to eventually learn of a dark secret behind his father’s past while dealing with his own powers. After all, ‘With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility’, it may be an overused line in Spiderman, but is applicable for all supers and even in real life.

While the teaser for ‘Invincible’ Season 2 may keep much of the story details under wraps, it does offer plenty of exciting reveals on top of the long-awaited premiere date. Apart from the grand scale of the huge voice cast, the series will introduce several new heroes and villains, meaning more stories to be told, with more action, thrills and emotional drama to take place. The end of the teaser, meanwhile, sets up that this season could go beyond that of just the dark nature of Omni-Man and his conflict with his son.

The series is also created by the graphic novel writer Robert Kirkman who has also handled executive production alongside Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder.

The show consists of a massive star-studded voice cast which includes with Season 2 featuring the voices of Steven Yeun, J.K Simmons, Ross Marquand, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

In addition, it also consists of Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Jay Pharoah, Rhea Seehorn, Kari Wahlgren, Calista Flockhart, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Ella Purnell, and Ben Schwartz among many more.

‘Invincible’ Season 2 will drop on Prime Video on November, 3, 2023 with Season 3 renewed and set for a 2024 release.

–IANS

anv/aa

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir
Next article
Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater turns his wife into 'wreck'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian diaspora's success story has changed how US views India

Technology

Novel robot medic to save lives in humanitarian disasters developed

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to go ablaze as eliminations begin in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' trailer is filled with guts, gore, epic martial arts

News

Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater turns his wife into 'wreck'

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir

Sports

Motor racing: 21 teams in fray in 9th Rainforest Challenge India in Goa

News

KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani…': Music from LP era, '90s romance

Sports

East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1

News

Matt Damon says his friendship with Ben Affleck became closer after his father died

News

Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music

News

Kingsley Ben-Adir says his ‘Secret Invasion’ has had too much of empty promises

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary gifts parents their dream home

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1

Technology

How good sleep habit can boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk 

Sports

India ‘A’ to meet Pakistan ‘A’ in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

News

Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US