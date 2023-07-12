scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

James Gunn expands 'Superman: Legacy' cast and new DC universe

James Gunn is expanding the new DC universe with three new actors joining the cast, reports 'Variety'.

By Agency News Desk
James Gunn expands 'Superman Legacy' cast and new DC universe
James Gunn expands 'Superman Legacy' cast and new DC universe

‘Superman: Legacy’ writer-director and DC Studios co-chief James Gunn is expanding the new DC universe with three new actors joining the cast, reports ‘Variety’.

The actors are Nathan Fillion (‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’), who’ll play Guy Gardner, one of the figures known as Green Lantern; Isabela Merced (‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’) will appear as Hawkgirl; and Edi Gathegi (‘X-Men: First Class’) will be seen as Mister Terrific, ‘Variety’ adds.

Gunn had cast David Corenswet (‘Hollywood’) as the titular Man of Steel two weeks ago, alongside ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

At a press presentation of the new DC Studios slate back in January, according to ‘Variety’, producer and DC co-chief Peter Safran said the film would focus “on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

The news that ‘Superman: Legacy’ will include superheroes other than the last son of Krypton is a strong indication that Gunn intends to re-launch the DC cinematic universe as a fully-formed entity, rather than re-build it one superhero at a time.

Fillion, says ‘Variety’, has often appeared in Gunn’s films, starting with the filmmaker’s 2006 horror-comedy ‘Slither’. His character, Gardner, will be just one of several people in the new DC Universe to wear the emerald ring that imbues its wearer with the powers of the Green Lantern.

As Hawkgirl — masked, winged and fond of medieval weaponry such as swords and maces — Merced will be embodying one of DC’s oldest superheroes, who first appeared in 1940, notes ‘Variety’. (Aldis Hodge played Hawkgirl’s counterpart, Hawkman, for the character’s live-action feature debut in 2022’s ‘Black Adam’.)

Along with playing Darwin in ‘X-Men: First Class’, ‘Variety’ adds, Gathegi most recently was a standout on Season 3 of Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind’. He’ll play Michael Holt, an ingenious inventor who operates as Mister Terrific with the multi-purpose, mechanical ‘T-Spheres’ he created.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ranveer Singh completes dubbing for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, drops a glimpse
Next article
Global PC shipments fall 16.6% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India

Sports

Ind vs WI: It won't be a cakewalk for Yashasvi, says Aakash Chopra

News

Adarsh Gourav ecstatic to reunite with 'The White Tiger' co-actor Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Kraigg Brathwaite stresses consistency to topple India in Test series

News

Harrison Ford on his initial reaction to Indiana Jones' costume for 'Raiders Of The Lost Ark'

Technology

Microsoft turns to UK after win in US over $68.7 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 16.6% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

News

Ranveer Singh completes dubbing for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, drops a glimpse

News

Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'

Technology

Users can now transfer Netflix profile to existing account

Sports

BCCI secy Jay Shah will not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

News

Noyonika in 'The Trial' resonates with Kajol because she too is a mother

News

Salman Khan gushes over Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ teaser; fans hail their ‘bromance’

Sports

FIFA lifts Zimbabwe ban

Technology

Google dropped plans for AI chatbot app targetting Gen Z: Report

Sports

Djokovic passes Rublev test to face Sinner in Wimbledon semifinals

Technology

Google sued for allegedly stealing data from users to train its AI models

Technology

Ex-Amazon cybersecurity professional accused of stealing $9 mn in crypto

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US