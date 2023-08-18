scorecardresearch
‘Jehda Nasha’ rockers Faridkot release new track 'Chaand'

Pop rock band Faridkot, which is known for its breakout track ‘Jehda Nasha’, has released a new single titled 'Chaand'.

Pop rock band Faridkot, which is known for its breakout track ‘Jehda Nasha’, has released a new single titled ‘Chaand’. The track promises an experience that is both timeless and fresh with its unique audio and visuals which reflect their signature style and innovative approach to music.

‘Chaand’ is composed by Rajarshi Sanyal and I.P. Singh, with lyrics penned by I.P. Singh. Directed by the talented Siddharth Ahuja, the black and white music video transports viewers to an old-school classic night vibe, perfectly complementing the song’s nostalgic undertones.

Rajarshi Sanyal of Faridkot shared, “The song’s arrangement captures the essence of Faridkot’s signature sound while introducing new dimensions that make it truly stand out.”

Their earlier track ‘Jehda Nasha’, which became an anthem in no time, was also used in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film ‘An Action Hero’.

I.P. Singh of Faridkot said, “The lyrics are a reflection of emotions that many of us experience, and crafting them alongside the melody was an enriching experience.”

Director Siddharth Ahuja said, “We aimed to capture the song’s essence through an evocative visual narrative that brings a nostalgic charm to the screen.”

Promising a musical experience that marries soulful melodies and stunning visuals, Faridkot’s ‘Chand’ has been produced by T-Series is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

