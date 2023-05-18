scorecardresearch
Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

Nicolas Cage is set to switch over to the world of computer games as he takes on a role in multiplayer game 'Dead by Daylight'.

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is set to switch over to the world of computer games as he takes on a role in multiplayer game ‘Dead by Daylight’.

The announcement was made by the creators of the game on Twitter who labelled it “the performance of a lifetime,” reports Mirror.co.uk.

Sharing a teaser clip of the production, the post read: “Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5.”

The video showed a character bearing a striking resemblance to the Con Air star, 59, and in the teaser he can be heard providing a voiceover as fans get the first look at the actor in his video game form.

As per Mirror.co.uk, there are also apparent location teasers, with the character seeming to be standing in an abandoned movie set. Fans were both stunned and ecstatic as they let their feelings known in the comments section.

One user claimed: “I think you broke the internet,” to which the game account responded: “Just another day in The Entity’s Realm,” followed by a smiley emoji with sunglasses.

Sharing expletives, another gasped: “There ain’t no f***ing way. I’m SPEECHLESS.” Again, responding to the comment, the production gushed: “This is exactly the reaction we were aiming for.”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
