Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal, who has been the favourite of memers and reels makers these days on Instagram, will star in New Line’s ‘Weapons’ from the filmmakers behind 2022’s critically- acclaimed breakout hit ‘Barbarian’.

The film is writer-director Zach Cregger’s next feature after the smash success of his debut solo outing ‘Barbarian’ which opened at number one spot at the box office last year and sits at 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, reports Deadline.

The feature grossed ten times its production budget of $4.5 million to ultimately take in more than $45 million worldwide.

Cregger will also produce alongside his ‘Barbarian’ producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo, and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo’s Miri Yoon also produces.

Pascal is hot off the success of the highest-rated HBO series ever, ‘The Last of Us’, and season three of ‘The Mandalorian’. Pascal is about to go into production on the ‘Gladiator’ sequel directed by Ridley Scott for Paramount.

Deadline further states that Pascal will next be seen starring alongside Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s short film ‘Strange Way of Life’, which will premiere at the Cannes film festival and be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics this fall.

Pascal stars in Ethan Coen’s film ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ which is set to be released by Focus Features in September 2023. Pascal also stars in Anna Boden’s upcoming feature ‘Freaky Tales’.

