Bad Bunny unwilling to discuss relationship status with Kendall Jenner

Rapper Bad Bunny is cagey about revealing anything about his rumoured relationship with model Kendall Jenner, his relationship status and recent outings...

By Agency News Desk

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is cagey about revealing anything about his rumoured relationship with model Kendall Jenner. Asked about his relationship status and recent outings with the 27-year-old model, he said: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

As per ‘People’ magazine, Bad Bunny also said that in today’s day and age, “everyone’s a paparazzi” – and that’s not a good thing.

“We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings,” the ‘Me Porto Bonito’ singer said.

“Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don’t know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them.”

“Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way,” he added.

On Tuesday, Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted enjoying dinner with friends at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

According to Daily Mail, Jenner looked stylish as she arrived wearing skin-tight snakeskin printed pants and a short-sleeved white T-Shirt.

The Los Angeles native hid her eyes behind a pair of stylish designer shades and seemed preoccupied as she typed on her pink phone while walking into the restaurant.

Bad Bunny wore a green and brown camouflage hat backward, and donned earrings, a gold watch, and a necklace.

He showed off his tattoos in a short-sleeved white shirt paired with white printed pants and shiny brown combat boots.

‘The Kardashians’ star was later seen exiting the restaurant alongside her boyfriend.

They were followed closely on either side by two hefty bodyguards who wore jeans and black tops.

The A-list couple were seen driving off together in a black SUV.

