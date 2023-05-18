BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are rumored to be dating for a while now. Last year, their photos from Jeju Island went viral and many fans were convinced that the two Kpop idols have been dating for more than a year.

Now, another video has surfaced on the internet in which Kim Taehyung of BTS and rapper Jennie of the girl band BLACKPINK can be seen walking hand-in-hand in Paris. However, the video is not clear and the faces of the stars cannot be seen clearly, it is said that a photographer spotted the duo in the City of Love.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Jennie never confirmed their relationship. The rumors soon died after their photos went viral. But looks like the singers are still very much in love with each other. French journalist Amar Taoualit shared a video of them on his TikTok and confirmed to the fans that he was indeed Jennie and Taehyung walking along the Seine.