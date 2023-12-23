Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share first photos of son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have posted the first pictures of their baby boy, seven weeks after his birth. They wrote in the caption: “ROCKY”. The slightly obscured snaps showed the infant being cradled by both Barker and Kardashian in various positions, reports Page Six.

One shot featured the reality star breastfeeding her son, while another showed the tattooed rockstar giving him a big kiss.

On November 4, several outlets confirmed that the ‘Kardashians’ star and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their baby boy. Shortly afterwards, an insider told People magazine that Kardashian is “over the moon about her son’s arrival.”

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” the source added. “She feels so blessed.”

Page Six further states that the insider also noted that Kardashian’s pregnancy allegedly “took a stressful turn towards the end.” Kardashian, 44, was hospitalised for “urgent foetal surgery” in September, and Barker suddenly cancelled shows on his tour to be by his wife’s side.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote via Instagram on September 6. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”