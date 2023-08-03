scorecardresearch
Sandra Bullock's romance with Bryan Randall hit shaky ground

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Oscar winning actress Sandra Bullock’s romance with photographer Bryan Randall is on a shaky ground, and might need a “miracle” to work. 

The ‘Miss Congeniality’ star, 59, and Randall, 57, had a “cooling-off period” in 2022 during which they lived apart.

As per Daily Mail, their chances of reconciliation are now “a long shot”, it said quoting US Weekly.

“The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle — that they’ll work things out after this long cooling-off period,” a source said.

The source stated that the actress, who was spotted with a handsome mystery man in Los Angeles last month, and Randall have been cordial during their on-off romance.

The two began dating in August 2015 after Bullock hired Randall to photograph her son Louis’ birthday earlier that year. The actress adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.

Their romance continued to blossom over the years and the pair managed to keep their lives out of the spotlight.

“I found the love of my life,” she had previously gushed about Randall in 2021, calling him a “saint” and praised him for helping raise her two adopted children.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently taking a hiatus from her acting career to spend more time with her family.

The couple do not have any children together. Bullock’s adopted son Louis is 13, and daughter Laila is 11. Randall has an adult daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship.

The pair are said to not be on the same page on the subject of marriage.

In late 2022, it was reported that Randall had moved out of the couple’s home due to Bullock’s opposition to getting married.

At the time a source told US Weekly that Randall continued to remain “very much in the kids’ lives.”

“It’s widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn’t see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on,” the source stated, adding that Bullock “didn’t need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently.”

In February, it was reported that Bullock and Randall reconnected, after taking time apart.

“(Last year) they were going through some major problems and friends thought they weren’t going to make it,” a source said.

And though the break was “good” for the pair and they were doing better, the insider said that some of the actress’ friends feared that the “romantic spark” between Bullock and Randall “seems to be gone.”

Prior to her romance with Randall, Bullock was famously married to West Coast Choppers founder Jesse James, 54.

Their five-year marriage imploded following news of his infidelity in 2010.

