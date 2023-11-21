scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik lost in each others’ eyes in Ek Mulaqaat poster

Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik will be seen in a music video titled Ek Mulaqaat.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik lost in each others' eyes in Ek Mulaqaat poster _pic courtesy instagram
Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik lost in each others' eyes in Ek Mulaqaat poster _pic courtesy instagram

Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik will be seen in a music video titled Ek Mulaqaat. Fans are excited to see his new music video as his latest music video with Jiya Shankar titled Judaiyaan

Judaiyaan reach million views and fans really loved their chemistry together as they were both seen in Bigg Boss 2. Fans tagged them as AbhiYa.

Abhishek shared the poster of the song and captioned, ‘How far will you go love? EkMulaqaat Story unveils on 24th November tseries #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @shreyaghoshal @vishalmishraofficial @sakshimalikk @javedmohsin_official #Sameer @dhruwal.patel @jigarmulani”

Img. SourceAbhishek Malhan
0
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Children in Lucknow exposed to dangerous lead levels: Study
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US