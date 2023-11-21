Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik lost in each others’ eyes in Ek Mulaqaat poster

Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik will be seen in a music video titled Ek Mulaqaat. Fans are excited to see his new music video as his latest music video with Jiya Shankar titled Judaiyaan

Judaiyaan reach million views and fans really loved their chemistry together as they were both seen in Bigg Boss 2. Fans tagged them as AbhiYa.

Abhishek shared the poster of the song and captioned, ‘How far will you go love? EkMulaqaat Story unveils on 24th November tseries #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @shreyaghoshal @vishalmishraofficial @sakshimalikk @javedmohsin_official #Sameer @dhruwal.patel @jigarmulani”