Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

The global musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur is back with a bang & this time their son Anoop joins them too with new single ‘Shava’

By Editorial Desk
We are all familiar with the talented music director and powerhouse singer Manj Musik as well as the versatile singer Nindy Kaur, both of whom were a part of the (formerly known as) RDB music group and whose innumerable songs we have been humming for years. Nindy Kaur and Manj Musik, the power-packed musical couple are back with a bang with their new single ‘Shava’ making monsoons fuzzier and more romantic.

The song was released today, on 26th June 2023, across all streaming platforms under ‘Musik One Global’ music label.

The poster of the song has already intrigued the audiences who are eager to witness the most interesting duo from real to reel. The trendsetters Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur have already achieved widespread acclaim and popularity in Bollywood, but this time they showcase their family ties in this unique single, which was produced by Hardbazy and their own sixteen-year-old son Noopsta, who is also a star in the industry with thousands of fans.

‘Shava’ is a bilingual Punjabi-English pop song, using upbeat afro dance mixed with traditional Punjabi folk.

With a strong voice and a distinctive style that combines modern pop, R&B, hip-hop, and even Afro elements with traditional Indian Punjabi folk music, Nindy Kaur is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

On being asked about the song, Nindy Kaur said, “Even though music has no language, my heart couldn’t resist adding some desi vibes to the track. I am super excited about ‘Shava’ but equally nervous. I have pushed my envelope for this song and wanted to experiment that has been artistically satisfying yet keeping it fun. Keeping pace with Manj is equally fun while it brings back memory lane.”

Talking about the song, Manj Musik said, “This song is very close to my heart, not because I collaborated with my talented wife Nindy, but my son Anoop joined us too. I knew I wanted to create something fresh for our channel because it is really important for us to come up with original songs and this one is a banger.”

“Our whole family has given our soul to this track and it’s also reflected on-screen. Now, all I want my listeners to do is just put on the music, shake their legs, and shower love to ‘Shava’.”

Piquing the excitement for the song, Manj & Nindy are thrilled with the song and promise to strike a chord with everyone for a quintessential club hopper and the zing element in equal measures. Their gripping presence and voices made it a song to savour, so don’t forget to sprinkle some love & tune in.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources
Entertainment Today

