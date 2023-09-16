Anu Malik moved by Rik Basu's performance, compares him to Kumar Sanu

Music composer Anu Malik, who is known for his music in ‘Baazigar’, ‘Border’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and others was blown away by the performance of Rik Basu and has drawn parallels between him and the veteran singer Kumar Sanu on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. After the raging success of its previous season, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has returned with a new season, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host with the top 12 singing prodigies ready to captivate the judges with their unique voices and passion for singing.

Rik Basu’s soulful rendition of ‘O Bedardeya’ leaves everyone emotional, earning compliments from all the judges. Anu Malik gets moved to tears as he senses the pain in his voice.

The composer said: “Rik, I would say there is magic in your voice, and your incomplete love story only adds pathos to your extraordinary singing. In the 90s, whenever the famous singer Kumar Sanu sang a soulful song with undertones of pain, it touched the hearts of everyone, and especially the lovers who could relate to the emotions of the song.”

He further mentioned: “Today, I observed that you have a similar intensity of feelings in your voice. During your performance, I had tears in my eyes because I recalled one of my stories which I cannot share, but after your performance, I can say that your voice has reached everyone with a broken heart, and they can feel your pain.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.