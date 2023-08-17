Korean boys recreate and flaunt their dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth’s trending song ‘Kaavaalaa’

The song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has become a global hit since its release. This upbeat song has inspired many to recreate its choreography, and one particular version featuring Korean men tapping their feet to the music is going crazy viral on social media.

The video shows Korean men dancing to the song Kaavaalaa. Their impressive expressions and dance moves while lip-syncing to the song have won over the hearts of many.

Fans loved their dance and commented saying, “Wow! Love and support from India.”

Another one wrote, “Amazing bro! Love from India,” expressed another.”

The song is superhit in India and fans are already flaunting and recreating their moves on this trending song ‘Kaavaalaa’

K-pop singer Aoora shared the video and captioned, “Korean boys after watching South Indian movies”

He earlier collaborated with Pratik Sehajpal