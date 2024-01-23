Atif Aslam to perform in Dubai on March 2

Playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for songs like ‘Aadat’, ‘Jeena Jeena’, ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and others is set to makes a return to Dubai for his first live concert of 2024.

The singer will be performing live on March 2 and will collaborate with the Firdaus Orchestra for the second time, presenting a selection of his most iconic blockbusters, including ‘O Meri Laila,’ ‘Woh Lamhey,’ ‘Dil Diyan Gallan,’ ‘Tu Jaane Naa,’ ‘O Saathi’ and ‘Doorie’.

“Last year has been exceptionally special personally and in my musical endeavours as well. Eagerly anticipating the start of 2024 with this special concert, marking it as my first blessing for the year,” Atif said.

“The lively and enthusiastic audience in Dubai always embraces my music and consistently joins in, crafting an enduring harmony.”

The singer will perform at Coca-Cola Arena. This concert is organised by Blu Blood.